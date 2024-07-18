Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: What Will Devon Witherspoon Do For Encore?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC next week, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
The Seahawks surprised some experts by selecting Devon Witherspoon fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. After a Pro Bowl rookie campaign, those doubts were put to rest. What can he do for an encore in year two?
Background
Despite being lightly recruited out of high school, Witherspoon emerged as a key part of one of the best defenses in college football at Illinois. In his senior year of 2022, he was named the top defensive back in the Big 10 and an All-American. Even with players like Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson, and Tyree Wilson still available, the Seahawks took Witherspoon at fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, wanting to revamp their secondary and get a true weapon for the defense. The Pensacola, Florida native became an instant star in Seattle, earning a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season and finishing as a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year after putting up a historic stat line with three sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 16 passes defensed.
Scheme Fit
After primarily playing outside cornerback at Illinois, Witherspoon showed off his diverse all-around skill set playing the majority of his snaps as a rookie with the Seahawks in the slot, producing 10 pressures and a trio of sacks as a blitzer while racking up 79 tackles. As evidenced in OTAs and minicamp this spring, the team plans to use him at both spots, taking advantage of his coverage skills and blitzing ability as a true defensive chess piece.
Best Case Scenario
Many expect Witherspoon to take another leap under the tutelage of Mike Macdonald. In this scenario, he does just that. He goes from rising young Pro Bowler to truly one of the most dynamic cornerbacks in all of football. Macdonald uses him in a variety of ways to best utilize his skillset, wreaking havoc on offenses. With his versatility, he is disruptive in the backfield as well as in coverage, posting impressive pass rushing and pass defense numbers all at once. That leads him to go from Pro Bowler to All-Pro and the national media recognizes him as one of the best young defenders in the entire game.
Worst Case Scenario
Barring injury, the floor is fairly high for the 23-year old Witherspoon. What the Seahawks hope to avoid is a Riq Woolen-type flop in year two after a stellar rookie season. In this scenario, 'Spoon is unable to recapture the magic of his maiden voyage in the NFL. While still a contributing starter, he falters against some the top tier talent at receiver in the league. He seems a bit lost and ineffective while trying to figure out the new system.
What To Expect in 2024
While nothing is guaranteed, it's hard to imagine Witherspoon suffering the same fate as his fellow Seattle corner in year two given his more refined skill set and elite football instincts. A modern defensive mind like Macdonald should be able to put him in multiple spots to maximize his immense talents. He likely will not be the true, everyday outside corner opposite Woolen, as Macdonald will slot him in multiple places, including slot corner on the inside. Witherspoon is an effective tackler and pass rusher, which means he could thrive in a role where he is closer to the line of scrimmage on a frequent basis. Expect Macdonald and company to have a field day with Witherspoon, moving him all over the field to give opposing offenses nightmares with All-Pro potential.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
