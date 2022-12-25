FIFA Confirms World Cup Goal Of The Tournament Winner For Qatar 2022

FIFA has awarded the 2022 World Cup Goal of the Tournament prize to Brazil striker Richarlison.

Two of Richarlison's goals were nominated for the award.

His acrobatic strike against Serbia was eventually declared as the winner.

This moment saw Richarlison win the World Cup Goal of the Tournament award for Qatar 2022 IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

But Brazil's third goal in their 4-1 win over South Korea - a fine tiki-taka move that began and ended with Richarlison - had also made the shortlist of 10.

FIFA's World Cup Goal of the Tournament award was presented by Hyundai.

After learning that he had won the award, Richarlison wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for your affection and for helping to eternalize such a special moment."

World Cup 2022 Goal Of The Tournament Nominees