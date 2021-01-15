SI99 Includes Incoming Huskies and a Big Name Still Undecided
The SI99.
It's nine different units you could send on the football field and put in a huddle.
The elite of the elite.
It's final.
The University of Washington landed two of them, with a third, J.T. Tuimoloau, still undecided among Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and the Huskies.
From Seattle's Eastside suburbs, Tuimoloau is considered the nation's top high school defensive recruit.
His ultimate decision will shake up team recruiting lists everywhere.
The Huskies already have No. 25, quarterback Sam Huard, who might even be a college student right now though that hasn't been confirmed.
Huard is one of five QBs in the upper echelon of this list, with the others bound for Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan and Georgia. He is one of the highest-ranking UW recruits ever.
Husky coach Jimmy Lake had his own recruiting assessment, of course, of his soon-to-be freshman, "Sam Huard is the top quarterback in the country."
He's bringing his top Kennedy Catholic passing target, slot receiver and No. 71 selection Jabez Tinae with him to the Huskies.
Ninety-three of these prospects are committed.
Tuimoloau is driving a lot of people batty waiting on him to decide his college football future.
Soon.
Meantime, check the SI99 story and list right here and as well the lineup below. Tap on each name to get a detailed rundown of what they bring to the game:
The SI99
- QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
- DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
- DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
- IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- USC
- OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
- RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
- WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- Ohio State
- OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
- RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- Alabama
- DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
- IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
- IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- LSU
- OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- Georgia
- IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
- QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
- IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
- WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
- S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
- IOL Bryce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- Texas A&M
- QB J.J. McCarthy / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Michigan
- IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
- CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
- SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
- QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
- WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- Oregon
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
- CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- Alabama
- LB Xavian Sorey / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Georgia
- LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- Georgia
- QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
- DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
- TE-Y Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- Nebraska
- IDL Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
- CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- Clemson
- RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
- LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
- LB Terrence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Maryland
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
- OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- Oregon
- LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- undecided
- DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Texas A&M
- S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
- WR Jacorey Brooks / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
- TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
- SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
- LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
- IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
- LB Prince Kollie / Jonesborough, Tenn. (Crockett) - Notre Dame
- NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
- DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- Florida
- NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Oklahoma
- QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
- DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
- RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
- CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
- S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
- QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
- OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- Clemson
- TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame
- LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
- WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
- OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
- TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Ole Miss
- SLOT Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
- IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
- RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- Texas A&M
- DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
- S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
- SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
- DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
- DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- UCLA
- SLOT JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- Alabama
- WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
- SLOT Destyn Hill / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
- CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
- IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
- NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
- S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- LSU
- NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, La. (Christian Academy) -- LSU
- IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
- QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
- WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
- QB Jaxson Dart / Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon) -- USC
- RB Corey Kiner / Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon) -- LSU
- IOL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- Arizona State
- IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
- S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
- TE-H Jake Briningstool / Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood) -- Clemson
- RB Donovan Edwards / West Bloomfield, Mich. -- Michigan
- QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
- RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- LSU
- QB Jake Garcia / Loganville, Ga. (Grayson) -- Miami
- IOL Jaeden Roberts / Houston, Texas (North Shore) -- Alabama
- S Nyland Green / Covington, Ga. (Newton) -- Georgia