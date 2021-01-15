SI99 Includes Incoming Huskies and a Big Name Still Undecided

Sam Huard is one of the highest-ranking UW recruits singled out for national attention.

The SI99.

It's nine different units you could send on the football field and put in a huddle.

The elite of the elite.

It's final.

The University of Washington landed two of them, with a third, J.T. Tuimoloau, still undecided among Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and the Huskies.

From Seattle's Eastside suburbs, Tuimoloau is considered the nation's top high school defensive recruit.

His ultimate decision will shake up team recruiting lists everywhere.

The Huskies already have No. 25, quarterback Sam Huard, who might even be a college student right now though that hasn't been confirmed.

Huard is one of five QBs in the upper echelon of this list, with the others bound for Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan and Georgia. He is one of the highest-ranking UW recruits ever.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake had his own recruiting assessment, of course, of his soon-to-be freshman, "Sam Huard is the top quarterback in the country."

He's bringing his top Kennedy Catholic passing target, slot receiver and No. 71 selection Jabez Tinae with him to the Huskies.

Ninety-three of these prospects are committed.

Tuimoloau is driving a lot of people batty waiting on him to decide his college football future.

Soon.

