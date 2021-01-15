Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
SI99 Includes Incoming Huskies and a Big Name Still Undecided

Sam Huard is one of the highest-ranking UW recruits singled out for national attention.
The SI99.

It's nine different units you could send on the football field and put in a huddle.

The elite of the elite.

It's final.

The University of Washington landed two of them, with a third, J.T. Tuimoloau, still undecided among Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and the Huskies.

From Seattle's Eastside suburbs, Tuimoloau is considered the nation's top high school defensive recruit.

His ultimate decision will shake up team recruiting lists everywhere.

The Huskies already have No. 25, quarterback Sam Huard, who might even be a college student right now though that hasn't been confirmed. 

Huard is one of five QBs in the upper echelon of this list, with the others bound for Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan and Georgia. He is one of the highest-ranking UW recruits ever. 

Husky coach Jimmy Lake had his own recruiting assessment, of course, of his soon-to-be freshman, "Sam Huard is the top quarterback in the country."

He's bringing his top Kennedy Catholic passing target, slot receiver and No. 71 selection Jabez Tinae with him to the Huskies. 

Ninety-three of these prospects are committed.

Tuimoloau is driving a lot of people batty waiting on him to decide his college football future.

Soon.

Meantime, check the SI99 story and list right here and as well the lineup below. Tap on each name to get a detailed rundown of what they bring to the game:

 The SI99

  1. QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
  2. DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
  3. DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
  4. IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- USC
  5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
  6. RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
  7. WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- Ohio State
  8. OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
  9. RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- Alabama
  10. DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
  11. IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
  12. IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- LSU
  13. OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- Georgia
  14. IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
  15. QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
  16. IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
  17. WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
  18. S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
  19. IOL Bryce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- Texas A&M
  20. QB J.J. McCarthy / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Michigan
  21. IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
  22. CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  23. QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
  24. SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
  25. QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  26. IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
  27. WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- Oregon
  28. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
  29. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- Alabama
  30. LB Xavian Sorey / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Georgia
  31. LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- Georgia
  32. QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
  33. DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
  34. TE-Y Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- Nebraska
  35. IDL Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
  36. CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- Clemson
  37. RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
  38. LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
  39. LB Terrence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Maryland
  40. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
  41. OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- Oregon
  42. LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- undecided
  43. DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Texas A&M
  44. S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
  45. WR Jacorey Brooks / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
  46. TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
  47. SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
  48. LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
  49. IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
  50. LB Prince Kollie / Jonesborough, Tenn. (Crockett) - Notre Dame
  51. NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
  52. DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- Florida
  53. NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Oklahoma
  54. QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
  55. DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
  56. RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
  57. CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
  58. S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
  59. QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
  60. OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- Clemson
  61. TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame
  62. LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
  63. WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
  64. OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
  65. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Ole Miss
  66. SLOT Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
  67. IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
  68. RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- Texas A&M
  69. DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
  70. S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
  71. SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  72. QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
  73. DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
  74. DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- UCLA
  75. SLOT JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- Alabama
  76. WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
  77. SLOT Destyn Hill / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
  78. CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
  79. IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
  80. NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
  81. S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- LSU
  82. NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, La. (Christian Academy) -- LSU
  83. IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
  84. QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
  85. WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
  86. QB Jaxson Dart / Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon) -- USC
  87. RB Corey Kiner / Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon) -- LSU
  88. IOL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- Arizona State
  89. IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama
  90. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
  91. S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  92. LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
  93. TE-H Jake Briningstool / Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood) -- Clemson
  94. RB Donovan Edwards / West Bloomfield, Mich. -- Michigan
  95. QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
  96. RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- LSU
  97. QB Jake Garcia / Loganville, Ga. (Grayson) -- Miami
  98. IOL Jaeden Roberts / Houston, Texas (North Shore) -- Alabama
  99. S Nyland Green / Covington, Ga. (Newton) -- Georgia

