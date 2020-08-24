No Wolfpack Recruits on SI99 Football Prospect Rankings
Brett Friedlander
Twelve of NC State's 17 committed football recruits in the Class of 2020 were named to Sports Illustrated's list of 1000 High School All-American candidates when it was announced last month.
None of them, however, made the cut for SI All-American's Preseason SI99 -- the 99 seniors from across the nation rated as the frontrunners for its coveted 2020 SI All-American first team.
The list was compiled following what is believed to be the widest, most in-depth analysis and breakdown of tape of any recruiting class ever and a subsequent ranking of top 10 players in each of 14 different position groups.
“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.
“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”
One Wolfpack recruit, tight end Cedric Seabrough of Swainsboro, Ga., made one of SI All-American's top 10 positional rankings. Two others, Seabrough's twin brother and fellow tight end Fredrick and quarterback Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga., were honorable mention selections just outside their respective top 10s.
Six players from North Carolina are included among the SI99 selections. They are UNC commits Keeshawn Silver (DE, Rocky Mount) and Drake Maye (QB, Charlotte), Clemson commits Payton Page (DT. Greensboro), Will Shipley (RB, Matthews) and Zaire Patterson (DE, Winston-Salem) and Ohio State commit Evan Pryor (RB, Cornelius).
Here is the complete SI99 list;
- QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
- DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
- DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
- IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided
- OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
- LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided
- DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
- RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
- RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided
- WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided
- OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
- IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
- OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided
- CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
- IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
- LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided
- DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
- S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
- IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
- WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
- DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
- SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
- QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan
- IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
- LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU
- LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee
- RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
- QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
- IOL Bryce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided
- IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
- WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided
- QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
- S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
- IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided
- CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas
- QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
- LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
- S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
- SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
- CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided
- TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame
- TE-Y Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided
- WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama
- OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided
- DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia
- CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided
- LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
- TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
- RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
- NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
- DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided
- QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
- WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
- QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
- DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan
- WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
- NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas
- OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided
- LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
- SLOT Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
- TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee
- SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
- SLOT Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
- OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
- DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
- RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided
- DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
- S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
- CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
- WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
- IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
- DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
- S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
- CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
- S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided
- QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
- RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU
- NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
- LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
- CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State
- QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
- IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
- DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU
- NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided
- WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma
- IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
- QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
- TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee
- TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided
- NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta
- RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn
- IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama
- WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan
