SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

No Wolfpack Recruits on SI99 Football Prospect Rankings

Brett Friedlander

Twelve of NC State's 17 committed football recruits in the Class of 2020 were named to Sports Illustrated's list of 1000 High School All-American candidates when it was announced last month.

None of them, however, made the cut for SI All-American's Preseason SI99 -- the 99 seniors from across the nation rated as the frontrunners for its coveted 2020 SI All-American first team.

The list was compiled following what is believed to be the widest, most in-depth analysis and breakdown of tape of any recruiting class ever and a subsequent ranking of top 10 players in each of 14 different position groups.

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

One Wolfpack recruit, tight end Cedric Seabrough of Swainsboro, Ga., made one of SI All-American's top 10 positional rankings. Two others, Seabrough's twin brother and fellow tight end Fredrick and quarterback Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga., were honorable mention selections just outside their respective top 10s.

Six players from North Carolina are included among the SI99 selections. They are UNC commits Keeshawn Silver (DE, Rocky Mount) and Drake Maye (QB, Charlotte), Clemson commits Payton Page (DT. Greensboro), Will Shipley (RB, Matthews) and Zaire Patterson (DE, Winston-Salem) and Ohio State commit Evan Pryor (RB, Cornelius).

Here is the complete SI99 list;

  1. QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
  2. DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
  3. DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
  4. IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided
  5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
  6. LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided
  7. DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
  8. RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
  9. RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided
  10. WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided
  11. OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
  12. IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
  13. OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided
  14. CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  15. QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
  16. IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
  17. LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided
  18. DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
  19. S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
  20. IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
  21. WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
  22. DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
  23. SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
  24. QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan
  25. IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
  26. LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU
  27. LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee
  28. RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
  29. QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
  30. IOL Bryce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided
  31. IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
  32. WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided
  33. QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
  34. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
  35. S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
  36. IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided
  37. CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas
  38. QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  39. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
  40. LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
  41. S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
  42. SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
  43. CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided
  44. TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame
  45. TE-Y Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided
  46. WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama
  47. OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided
  48. DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia
  49. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided
  50. LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
  51. TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
  52. RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
  53. NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
  54. DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided
  55. QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
  56. WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
  57. QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
  58. DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan
  59. WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
  60. NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas
  61. OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided
  62. LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
  63. SLOT Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
  64. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee
  65. SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  66. IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
  67. SLOT Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
  68. OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
  69. DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
  70. RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided
  71. DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
  72. S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
  73. CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
  74. WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
  75. IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
  76. DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
  77. S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  78. IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
  79. CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
  80. S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided
  81. QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
  82. RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU
  83. NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
  84. LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
  85. CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State
  86. QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
  87. IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama
  88. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
  89. DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU
  90. NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided
  91. WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma
  92. IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
  93. QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
  94. TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee
  95. TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided
  96. NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta
  97. RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn
  98. IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama
  99. WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

NC State has had more than its share of athletic disappointments over the years. If you could go back in time and change the result of what event in Wolfpack history, what would it be? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

Trea Turner Puts Exclamation Point on Big Week

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner is on a tear for the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Sunday, he picked up three more hits against the Miami Marlins, including a triple, to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Juston Burris Feels Right at Home With Panthers

Former NC State defensive back Juston Burris signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers to help the team rebuild under new coach Matt Rhule. The fact that he's able to return to his home state to play is just a bonus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

ECU, Charlotte Become Latest NC Schools to go Online Only

https://wlos.com/news/local/ecu-unc-charlotte-adjust-fall-semesters-amid-covid-19-concerns

Brett Friedlander

Kiara Leslie Posts First WNBA Double Figure Effort

Given more playing time because of an injury to teammate Emma Meesseman, NC State product Kiara Leslie scored a career-high 10 points for the Washington Mystics in an overtime loss to the Dallas Wings. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Game 3 Rally Falls Short for Warren, Pacers

Former NC State star T.J. Warren scored 23 points to help the Indiana Pacers battle back from a 20-point deficit, but rally wasn't enough to prevent a 124-115 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Greater Numbers Add up to More Depth for Wolfpack

Key players returning from injury in the secondary and on the offensive line have boosted NC State's chances of rebounding from last year's 4-8 football disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Board Grants Fall Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

The Division I Board of Directors has rubber stamped a blanket waiver effectively giving anyone participating in football soccer, volleyball and cross country a fifth -- and in some cases sixth -- year of eligibility. Read more

Brett Friedlander

More Preseason Recognition for Alim McNeill

NC State tackle Alim McNeill continues to establish himself as the Wolfpack's next star defefensive lineman with his selection as a third-team preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

America Cares More About Football Than Anything Else

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/17/football-matters-more-to-america-than-anything-else

Brett Friedlander