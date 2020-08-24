No Wolfpack Recruits on SI99 Football Prospect Rankings

Twelve of NC State's 17 committed football recruits in the Class of 2020 were named to Sports Illustrated's list of 1000 High School All-American candidates when it was announced last month.

None of them, however, made the cut for SI All-American's Preseason SI99 -- the 99 seniors from across the nation rated as the frontrunners for its coveted 2020 SI All-American first team.

The list was compiled following what is believed to be the widest, most in-depth analysis and breakdown of tape of any recruiting class ever and a subsequent ranking of top 10 players in each of 14 different position groups.

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

One Wolfpack recruit, tight end Cedric Seabrough of Swainsboro, Ga., made one of SI All-American's top 10 positional rankings. Two others, Seabrough's twin brother and fellow tight end Fredrick and quarterback Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga., were honorable mention selections just outside their respective top 10s.

Six players from North Carolina are included among the SI99 selections. They are UNC commits Keeshawn Silver (DE, Rocky Mount) and Drake Maye (QB, Charlotte), Clemson commits Payton Page (DT. Greensboro), Will Shipley (RB, Matthews) and Zaire Patterson (DE, Winston-Salem) and Ohio State commit Evan Pryor (RB, Cornelius).

