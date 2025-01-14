They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports
Bookmark this page to get Nick Falato's latest draft prospect scouting reports. This page will be updated daily until the draft.
In this story:
Be sure to bookmark this page to get the latest draft prospect scouting reports from Nick Falato. This page will be updated daily up until the draft with the most recent profiles on top.
RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Don Bosco Prep alumnus Kyle Monangai has rushed for over 1,200 yards in his last two seasons for the Scarlet Knights. | POSTED 01/13/25
New York Giants On SI Social Media
Published