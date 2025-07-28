All Huskers

Nebraska Football 2025 Season Central: Schedule, News, Results

Follow along with all the news and results from the 2025 Husker football season.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) waits for a snap against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) waits for a snap against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another Nebraska football season is almost upon us.

The Huskers are entering year three of the Matt Rhule era. After 5-7 and 7-6 records over the last two seasons, NU is looking to make a jump.

Follow along with all the news and results this season below.

  1. Big Ten Media Days
  2. Preseason Camp
  3. Week 1 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City)
  4. Week 2 vs. Akron
  5. Week 3 vs. Houston Christian
  6. Week 4 vs. Michigan
  7. Week 5 OFF
  8. Week 6 vs. Michigan State
  9. Week 7 at Maryland
  10. Week 8 at Minnesota
  11. Week 9 vs. Northwestern
  12. Week 10 vs. USC
  13. Week 11 at UCLA
  14. Week 12 OFF
  15. Week 13 at Penn State
  16. Week 14 vs. Iowa
  17. Big Ten Standings
  18. Preseason Associated Press Top 25
  19. More From Nebraska On SI

Big Ten Media Days

Media Days Central. dark. Next. Media Days Central

Preseason Camp

Week 1 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City)

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Aug. 28

8 p.m. CDT

ESPN

Week 2 vs. Akron

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Sep. 6

6:30 p.m. CDT

Big Ten Network

Week 3 vs. Houston Christian

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Sep. 13

11 a.m. CDT

FS1

Week 4 vs. Michigan

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Sep. 20

2:30 p.m. CDT

CBS

Week 5 OFF

Week 6 vs. Michigan State

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Sep. 27

11/2:30/3

TBA

Week 7 at Maryland

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

SECU Stadium, College Park

Oct. 11

TBA

TBA

Week 8 at Minnesota

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Oct. 17

7 p.m. CDT

FOX

Week 9 vs. Northwestern

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Oct. 25

TBA

TBA

Week 10 vs. USC

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Nov. 1

TBA

TBA

Week 11 at UCLA

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena

Nov. 8

TBA

TBA

Week 12 OFF

Week 13 at Penn State

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Beaver Stadium, University Park

Nov. 22

TBA

TBA

Week 14 vs. Iowa

Location

Date

Game Time

Television

Memorial Stadium

Nov. 28

11 a.m. CST

CBS

Big Ten Standings

Position

Team

Big Ten Record

Overall Record

Illinois

0-0

0-0

Indiana

0-0

0-0

Iowa

0-0

0-0

Maryland

0-0

0-0

Michigan

0-0

0-0

Michigan State

0-0

0-0

Minnesota

0-0

0-0

Nebraska

0-0

0-0

Northwestern

0-0

0-0

Ohio State

0-0

0-0

Oregon

0-0

0-0

Penn State

0-0

0-0

Purdue

0-0

0-0

Rutgers

0-0

0-0

UCLA

0-0

0-0

USC

0-0

0-0

Washington

0-0

0-0

Wisconsin

0-0

0-0

Preseason Associated Press Top 25

TBA

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football