Nebraska Football 2025 Season Central: Schedule, News, Results
Another Nebraska football season is almost upon us.
The Huskers are entering year three of the Matt Rhule era. After 5-7 and 7-6 records over the last two seasons, NU is looking to make a jump.
Follow along with all the news and results this season below.
- More From Nebraska On SI
Big Ten Media Days
- Nebraska On SI | 'National Championship': Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Discusses the Ceiling for the Cornhuskers
- Nebraska On SI | 'We're About To Make The Jump': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas
- Nebraska On SI | Matt Rhule Says Nebraska Football 'Was Not a Good Job', But Is 'The Right Job For Me'
- Nebraska On SI | 'I Didn't Want to be a Meme': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola Discuss the Bull in the Weight Room
- Nebraska On SI | 'The Narrative Is Going To Have To Change': Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Speaks at Big Ten Football Media Days
- Nebraska On SI | DeShon Singleton Expects Exciting Year for Huskers’ Defense
- Nebraska On SI | Huskers Guard Henry Lutovsky Expects Big Things from Offensive Line
- Nebraska On SI | Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Compares Patrick Mahomes Relationship to Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan
- USC On SI | What Nebraska Cornhuskers' Matt Rhule Said About USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
- Penn State On SI | Nebraska's Matt Rhule Is 'Grateful' for What James Franklin Has Done at Penn State
- Penn State On SI | What Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Said at Big Ten Football Media Days
- Husker247 | Everything Matt Rhule said at the podium at Big Ten Media Days
- Husker247 | Rhule talks Scott Frost's comments about quality of Husker job
- Husker247 | Rhule on health updates, right tackle situation going into camp
- Husker247 | Rhule likes potential of Isaiah Mozee in move to running back
- Husker247* | 5 Takeaways from Nebraska's appearance in Las Vegas
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule expresses quiet confidence in Nebraska's 2025 chances at Big Ten Media Days
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule Report: A full recap from Matt Rhule's side press conference at Big Ten Media Days
- HuskerOnline* | Matt Rhule says Nebraska has the pieces for year-three turnaround
- HuskerOnline* | Tyler Knaak emerges as Nebraska's right tackle frontrunner entering fall camp
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule says Nebraska "wasn't a good job" when he arrived in 2022, but it soon will be one of the best in the country
- HuskerOnline* | Dylan Raiola says "getting my body right" was priority during long offseason
- Omaha World-Herald* | Matt Rhule talks Scott Frost and Nebraska football: 'We're about to make it a great job'
- Omaha World-Herald* | Tom's Takes: Tony Petitti's CFP plan, play-in games would work, Matt Rhule's take on 'panic'
- Omaha World-Herald* | Here are the Huskers back from injuries in time for Nebraska football's training camp
- Omaha World-Herald* | Why 'ball production' will define senior year and beyond for Nebraska's Deshon Singleton
- Lincoln Journal Star* | 'We're about to make the jump': Matt Rhule touts Huskers' progress at Big Ten Media Days
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Amie Just: Dylan Raiola stands tall at Big Ten Media Days — and not just in his custom suit
- Hastings Tribune* | Notebook: Matt Rhule talks position changes, team health, Kansas City opener at Big Ten Media Days
- Hastings Tribune* | Nebraska's Henry Lutovsky excited for depth, new additions to Huskers offensive line this season
- Hastings Tribune* | DeShon Singleton focusing on creating more turnovers for Nebraska in final college football season
- Hastings Tribune* | Dylan Raiola hopes offseason Texas retreat builds more chemistry with Nebraska's wideouts
Preseason Camp
Week 1 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City)
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Aug. 28
8 p.m. CDT
ESPN
Week 2 vs. Akron
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Sep. 6
6:30 p.m. CDT
Big Ten Network
Week 3 vs. Houston Christian
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Sep. 13
11 a.m. CDT
FS1
Week 4 vs. Michigan
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Sep. 20
2:30 p.m. CDT
CBS
Week 5 OFF
Week 6 vs. Michigan State
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Sep. 27
11/2:30/3
TBA
Week 7 at Maryland
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
SECU Stadium, College Park
Oct. 11
TBA
TBA
Week 8 at Minnesota
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Oct. 17
7 p.m. CDT
FOX
Week 9 vs. Northwestern
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Oct. 25
TBA
TBA
Week 10 vs. USC
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Nov. 1
TBA
TBA
Week 11 at UCLA
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena
Nov. 8
TBA
TBA
Week 12 OFF
Week 13 at Penn State
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Beaver Stadium, University Park
Nov. 22
TBA
TBA
Week 14 vs. Iowa
Location
Date
Game Time
Television
Memorial Stadium
Nov. 28
11 a.m. CST
CBS
Big Ten Standings
Position
Team
Big Ten Record
Overall Record
Illinois
0-0
0-0
Indiana
0-0
0-0
Iowa
0-0
0-0
Maryland
0-0
0-0
Michigan
0-0
0-0
Michigan State
0-0
0-0
Minnesota
0-0
0-0
Nebraska
0-0
0-0
Northwestern
0-0
0-0
Ohio State
0-0
0-0
Oregon
0-0
0-0
Penn State
0-0
0-0
Purdue
0-0
0-0
Rutgers
0-0
0-0
UCLA
0-0
0-0
USC
0-0
0-0
Washington
0-0
0-0
Wisconsin
0-0
0-0
Preseason Associated Press Top 25
TBA
